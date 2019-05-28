LIMA — Dolores Ann Wiechart, 87, formerly of Lima, went to her Heavenly home surrounded by her husband and children at 9:42 AM on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Willow Ridge Retirement Community, Bluffton.

She was born on August 10, 1931, in Wapakoneta to Gilbert Albert and Anna Theresa (Drexler) Brockert, who both preceded her in death. On June 27, 1959, she married Richard Wiechart, who survives in Bluffton.

Ann was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She had worked at St. Charles Catholic School for over 15 years. She had also worked as an executive secretary at several doctor's and attorney's offices in the Lima area and at B.L.H.

Ann volunteered at St. Rita's Medical Center in medical records and the cancer treatment center. She loved to knit having made wash cloths for everyone she knew and many she didn't. She also made baby blankets for Heartbeat of Lima and knitted afghans for patients at the St. Rita's Dialysis Unit. She had a great love for music and served as the secretary for the Friends of Music for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons Kevin (Michele) and Keith (Rosalind) Wiechart, both of Lima; her two daughters Lisa (Jay) Taylor of Lima and Laura (Bradley) Jones of Bluffton; her seven grandchildren Kyle (Keri) Wiechart, Brittany (Jordan) Sternberg, Travis (Rachel) Taylor, Anna Crisp, Samuel Crisp, Lydia Wiechart and Eli Jones; her great-grandchildren Kallie and Elianna Wiechart and one on the way; her three sisters Jane Seibert of Bluffton, Anita (Jack) Kintz of New Haven, IN and Karen Smith of Van Wert; her sister-in-law Bonnie Brockert of Mason, OH; her dedicated and lifelong friend Rosemary (John) Prueter of Plymouth, MI and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Brockert; her brothers-in-law Gerald Seibert and Richard Smith.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. The family will also receive friends for one hour prior to the Mass at St. Charles on Friday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Father Kent Kaufman officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the Mass in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Ridge Retirement Community, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or Bluffton St. Mary's Catholic Church Pre-School Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com