Domonique Freeman
1998 - 2020
COLUMBUS — Domonique J'quez Freeman 21 passed from this life on Wednesday August 5, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Domonique was born August 20, 1998 to Jock L. Freeman and DaVina R. Morgan in Lima, Ohio.

Domonique dedicated his life to the Lord in 2008. He attended Lima Senior and had an extreme love for music. He was the life of the party. He brought joy and happiness to everyone he crossed paths with. His smile was illuminating.

Besides his parents, Domonique is survived by his childhood sweetheart Ruth'Ahalya Curtis of Lima, Ohio 2 brothers; Jockquaveus L. (Angel) Freeman Sr. of Lima, Ohio, J'Veon Freeman of Columbus, Ohio, a sister Myla Freeman of Columbus, Ohio maternal grandparents; David (Kathy) Morgan Sr. and Jane (Jimmie Tolbert) Morgan all of Lima, Ohio, paternal grandmother; Rebekah Freeman of Columbus, Ohio, 2 nephews; Mekhi L. and Jockquaveus L. Freeman Jr. both of Lima, Ohio, godfather; James Bankston of Lima, Ohio; and godmother Trish Julien of Lima, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by: paternal grandfather; Eckster Owens, cousins; Jerry Woods III and Steven Owens, friends; Khylil Florence and Daveon Petaway.

Services will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at the Lima Civic Convention Center (North Hall) at 12pm. Pastor Daniel Hughes of Incline Missional Community in Prince Hill Cincinnati, Ohio will be officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Freeman family. Please visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page to leave a condolence or memory for the family.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
12:00 PM
Lima Civic Convention Center (North Hall)
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
4192242010
