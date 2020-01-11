ENGLEWOOD FL — Don E. Binkley 88, passed away on Dec 3, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was born in Lima in 1931 to Amos and Opal Sterling Binkley. For 57 years Don was married to Yvonne Fralick, who predeceased him in 2009. Surviving are daughters Cheryl Binkley (Delaware OH), and Coleen (Dave) Barnes (Englewood FL). Don was 'Poppy' to granddaughters Candice (Jared) Lang of Washington DC and Capri (Adam) Hemsworth of Lewis Center, OH as well as to his six great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Dan Binkley (Lima), Marilyn Thomas (Maumee, OH), and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Florida in January, then at graveside with military honors in May at Woodlawn Cemetery.