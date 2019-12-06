Don C. Stienecker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don C. Stienecker.
Service Information
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH
45885
(419)-394-2301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEW KNOXVILLE — Don C. Stienecker, 90, of New Knoxville, died 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Grande Lake Health Care Center.

He was born October 3, 1929, in Washington Township, Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of Clement and Olga (Katterheinrich) Stienecker.

Memorial rites will be held at 7 p.m. December 11 at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, the Reverend Dennis Gaertner, officiant.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Grand Lake Hospice or the Shrine's Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to Don's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.