NEW KNOXVILLE — Don C. Stienecker, 90, of New Knoxville, died 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Grande Lake Health Care Center.

He was born October 3, 1929, in Washington Township, Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of Clement and Olga (Katterheinrich) Stienecker.

Memorial rites will be held at 7 p.m. December 11 at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, the Reverend Dennis Gaertner, officiant.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Grand Lake Hospice or the Shrine's Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to Don's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net