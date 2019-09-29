COLDWATER — Donald Paul Desch, age 96 died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. He was born April 7, 1923, in Coldwater, Ohio to the late Girard and Henrietta (Albers) Desch. He is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Kathleen (Kit) Selhorst to whom he was married 62 years and his 2nd wife, Doris Durnell of 5 years. He is survived by a daughter Terra (Ken) Kuhne; a son Tom Desch (Sarah Putnam); and daughters Julie Girardot, Joni Desch (Jeff Winget), Connie (John) McKay, Katie Simpkins (Bill Luoma), and Maggie Desch (Dawn Anderson); as well as 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Sowar, and brother Joe (Patty) Desch. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Father Paul Desch and brother-in-law James Sowar.

Attended the University of Illinois member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and proudly served in the US Marines in WWII.

Known for his love and commitment to the community and his civic-minded devotion to Coldwater, he helped spearhead the Tree City initiative. A life-long member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Served on the Mercer County Hospital Board, the Mercer County Mental Health Board, and the Board of Directors of American Budget.

Demonstrating his vision of a better future for the care of the elderly and disabled, he was instrumental in the creation of HCF, Inc. and a longtime member of the board of directors. Don led the development of Briarwood Village in Coldwater where he spent his final days. Don and his family are grateful for the loving care he received while he was there.

A dedicated music lover, musician, and local music reviewer, a collector of fine art who was known for his annual Christmas window painting, a tradition for over 65 years. He was also a Kiwanis member and founding member of the Mercer County Elks Club.

Don was a founding member of the Desch-Sowar Family Foundation, a local non-profit organization dedicated to promoting local arts and artists and the betterment of the Coldwater Community. Included in the contributions to Coldwater are the mural on the side of Coldwater High School, the St. Francis and armed forces tree carvings in Coldwater Memorial Park, and scholarships for more than a dozen Coldwater High School students.

His entrepreneurial spirit was carried out in several business ventures, including Don's Flowers and Gifts, the local flower shop for over 40 years, and four Hallmark Card Shops throughout the area.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Friday, October 5, 2019, at Holy Trinity Church, Coldwater. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call from 4 to 7 pm Thursday and 9 to 10 am Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Memorials may be made to the Desch-Sowar Family Foundation. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.