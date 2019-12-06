SPENCERVILLE — Don R. Graessle, 86, of Spencerville, passed away at 2:20 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following a short illness, with his family at his side.

He was born June 28, 1933 near Kossuth in Auglaize County, a son of the late Frank Mack and Vira Edna Reed Graessle. On July 25, 1953 he married Janice Ann Core, who died September 20, 2001. On November 28, 2003 he married Sharon Colgan, who died in May 4, 2014.

He is survived by two daughters; Barbara Cira of Wapakoneta and Diane (Rusty) Eutsler of Spencerville; three step-children; Andy (Lisa) Colgan, Heidi (Kelly) Hennessey and Jennifer (Charlie) Hamby; five grandchildren; Donny (Alicia) Purdy, Janice (John) Goodrich, Sue Schweitzer, Rachel (Nathan) Hadding and Richard (Ashleigh) Eutsler; 8 step-grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; Johnathon (Alexis) Mills, Danielle (Liz Christman) Purdy, T.J. (Alicia) Sprague, Adrienne (Billy Jurosic) Sprague, Samantha (Wyatt Morris) Schweitzer, Chloe Schweitzer, Noah Eutsler, Aubreigh Eutsler, Dominic Purdy, Johnny Goodrich, Jalen Goodrich and Cody Matthews and 2 step great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; Camdyn, Aiden, Elijuh, Ryder, Calleigh, Avery, Brylynn, Layla and Rhett; and 2 sisters; Emaline Core of Kossuth and Caroleen (John) Moorman of Spencerville; In-laws Mildred Graessle of Lima, Maurice Hager, Lucy Leffel, brother and sister-in-law Robert (Billie) Core, all of Spencerville.

Preceding him in death are his son-in-law; Frank Cira; siblings; Edwin Graessle, Waneta "Sweetie" Holtzhauer Hager, Mary Sarka (Arnie) Klausing, Louise (Hippy) Gould, Susan (Robert) Leffel and infants, Gail and Pauleen Graessle and in-laws Jack Core, Gene Holtzhauer and Emmett Sarka.

He was a 1951 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was very active in FFA, having earned his State Farmer Degree. He was a member of the FFA Alumni and had never missed the FFA Banquet since its inception. He loved and was very proud of his family. For over 50 years he was "Santa's Helper", along with his wife Janice.

He was a member of the Kossuth United Methodist Church. He was a life long farmer. Worked as a school custodian and bus driver. He retired from Spencerville Farmers Union Elevator and in retirement hauled grain for L. W. Seibert Farms.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 8 PM Sunday and 1 hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to COSTELLO SYNDROME, in care of the funeral home or to the Spencerville FFA.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]