DELPHOS – Don L. "Lefty" Hoehn, age 82, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at VanCrest of Delphos, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 1, 1938 in Lima to Rudolph B. and Marcele (Altenburger) Hoehn, who both preceded him in death. On May 13, 1961 he married Angela (Renner) Hoehn.

Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Angela Hoehn of Delphos; three sons, Jeffrey (Chris) Hoehn of Middle Point, Mark(Mari) Hoehn of Aurora, Colorado and Stephen (Trish) Hoehn of Louisville, Kentucky; a daughter, Suzanne (Norm) Kellam of Celina; a sister, Marilyn (Bob) Sickels and a Bother in law (Ed) Bailey, both of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Hoehn of Ottawa; and seven grandchildren, Scott (Lindsey) Hoehn, Kelly(TJ)Gibbons, Joshua(Chauncey) Hoehn, Taylor Hoehn, Jessica Hoehn, Haley Hoehn and Curtis (Tessa Posada) Kellam; four great grandchildren, Landon, Leyla, Wesley, and Avery.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Hoehn and a sister Geri Bailey.

Don retired from Ford Motor Company in 1997 after 40 years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1362 and Eagles Aerie 471, He served in Army Reserves for 6 years. Don enjoyed antiques, collecting beer cans, garage saling and it's treasures.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to VanCrest or St. John Schools. The family of Don would like to thank VanCrest of Delphos for their wonderful care and concern for Don.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church.

