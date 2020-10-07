Don Krites

WAPAKONETA — Don R. Krites, 87, died 12:58 a.m. Oct. 7, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the St. Mark Lutheran Church, Clay Township, with Pastor Robert Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements handled by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory.