CELINA — Don Norris, 67, died at 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Rockford. The Revs Katherine Beckett and Tim Ahrens will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.