DELPHOS — Don W. Skinner, 84, passed away at 9:00pm, Thursday, March 19 at Van Crest of Delphos. He was born March 3, 1936 in Circleville, Ohio to Fred and Hazel Skinner who preceded him in death. On June 26, 1960 he married Sharon Stevens who also preceded him in death on December 4, 2018.

Don graduated from Circleville High School and then from Capital University with a business degree. During his years at Capital, he was a member of the football team, serving as captain in 1957. Because of his achievements on the football field, he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Circleville High School and Capital University.

Don worked at Sundstrand (formerly Westinghouse) where he retired as a production manager/buyer in 1994. During his career, he always found time to serve his community. Through Westinghouse, Don played Santa Claus for children with cerebral palsy for 22 years. He was a mentor for young people through his work with Junior Achievement. Don was also very active with Elida Local Schools working on bond issues and renewal levies and serving as the MC of the "Welcome Home" ceremonies for the Elida Lady Dawgs basketball team when they returned from the state tournaments.

Following retirement, Don and Sharon moved to Indian Lake where he enjoyed fishing and pontoon rides with his wife. Every holiday, his kids, grandkids and extended family would come to the lake where many wonderful memories were made.

Don was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the OSU Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Watching his children and grandchildren play on teams and later coach teams gave him the most joy. Don and Sharon followed them all over the state of Ohio.

Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Edwards of Spencerville and Sue Skinner of Lima; a son, Jeff (Scheri) Skinner of Hilliard; 3 grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Edwards of Bella Vista Arkansas, Ryan (Heidi) Edwards of Wapakoneta, Blake Skinner of Hilliard; 5 great grandchildren, Gavin, Braeden, Jensen, Trevin and Zella; sisters in law Mary Jane Skinner of Circleville, Carole Skinner of Circleville, Karen Kunde of Hudson, Florida and Beth Nell of Brownsburg, Indiana; Brothers in law Mike (Barb) Stevens of Frankford, Illinois and Tim (Nancy) Stevens of Falls Church Virginia.

He was preceded in death by brothers Ward Skinner, Max "Porky" Skinner; sisters Betty "Friz" Sabine, Rebecca "Becky" Middlestead; brothers in law Bob Kunde, Mark Stevens, Ted Middlestead, Charles Sabine and sister in law Pat Stevens.

Due to the current health restrictions surrounding the Corona Virus, the family is planning a Memorial Service at a later date that will be announced in the Lima News.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville EMS or Area Agency on Aging 3, Inc. with a notation that funds go toward the Meals on Wheels Program.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home of Spencerville is caring for the arrangements.