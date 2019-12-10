LIMA — Don W. Williams, age 79, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on December 9, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Don was born on July 8, 1940, in Wapakoneta, OH, to the late Charles and Edna (Neace) Williams. On June 15, 1985, he married Patricia Williams, who preceded him in death.

Don served as a U.S. Marine. He was an Electrician and worked at Home Depot. He was an inventor of electronics holding several patents on his inventions. He also enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes.

He is survived by six sons: Chuck Williams, Todd Williams, Tony Williams, James Williams, Russell Williams and Nick Williams, two step-daughters: Mari Huebner and Melissa Thomas, two step-sons: Harold Spangler and Andy Spangler, fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Jane and Lois.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter Jodie Williams and siblings: John, Dean, Bob, and Doris.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Doug Boquist will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .