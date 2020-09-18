Donal Cummings

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Donal Ross Cummings, 67, passed away at his residence in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Friday, August 21, 2020. Survivors include a son, Jesse (Brittney) and two wonderful grandchildren (Madeline, Landon) of Interlochen, MI, and nine siblings, Holly, Lynn (Mary), Richard (Donna), Connie, Christine (Rob) Schweiger, Neal (Vicky), Mary (Steve) Hallard, Barbara (Paul) Fredericks, and Paul, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was born in Delavan, Wisconsin, the son of the late Charles and Betty Cummings. He graduated from Shawnee High School in Lima, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Hawaii as a Medic Specialist. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic, handyman, and he loved classic cars and motorcycles. Don always had a funny story to share with others and had a warm, friendly, easy-going way about him. He never met a stranger and was always quick to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.