Donal Cummings
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Donal Ross Cummings, 67, passed away at his residence in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Friday, August 21, 2020. Survivors include a son, Jesse (Brittney) and two wonderful grandchildren (Madeline, Landon) of Interlochen, MI, and nine siblings, Holly, Lynn (Mary), Richard (Donna), Connie, Christine (Rob) Schweiger, Neal (Vicky), Mary (Steve) Hallard, Barbara (Paul) Fredericks, and Paul, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was born in Delavan, Wisconsin, the son of the late Charles and Betty Cummings. He graduated from Shawnee High School in Lima, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Hawaii as a Medic Specialist. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic, handyman, and he loved classic cars and motorcycles. Don always had a funny story to share with others and had a warm, friendly, easy-going way about him. He never met a stranger and was always quick to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
September 18, 2020
Don, I’m so glad you moved to live by the ocean! I know you loved walking the beach! I miss your laugh and your sense of humor. Rest In Peace my sweet brother and I will see you again.
Mary Hallard
Sister
September 18, 2020
My wonderful brother, so unique and so missed. We will see you again on the other side. We love you!!
Chris
Sister
September 18, 2020
Connie & family, sorry to hear if Dons passing. Hope you remember me. We went to school together & I often wondered where you are now and how you are. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this time.
Robin Conway
Friend
