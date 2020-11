Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS — Donald L. Ake, 87, died at 9:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct.31, 2020 at Vancrest of St. Marys, OH. Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 2020 at Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home St. Marys. Burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton, OH. Visitation 121-2 pm Wednesday at funeral home.



