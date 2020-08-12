1/1
Donald Birkemeier
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE — Donald E. "Burky" Birkemeier, 77, of Cridersville, died 5:05 a.m., Tues. Aug. 11, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Lima, the son of Raymond & Rita (Manele) Birkemeier, who preceded him in death. On Jan. 28, 1967, he married Connie L. Martz and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Christine A. (Richard) Meyer, Botkins, OH, Craig J. (Jennifer) Birkemeier, Wapakoneta, Chad T. (Kimberly) Birkemeier, Cridersville, 8 grandchildren, Kyle (Heidi) Meyer, Kayla (Michael) Buchanan, Aaron Birkemeier, Austin Birkemeier, Haley Birkemeier, Ashley Birkemeier, Alayna Birkemeier, & Braydon Birkemeier, 2 great grandchildren, Charlie & Theo Meyer, siblings, John Birkemeier, Kalida, OH, Jean (John) Herman, Ottoville, OH, Judy (Dennis) Bendele, Kalida, OH, Nancy Goedde, Kalida, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Curt J. Birkemeier.

Burky retired as supervisor with Lima Asphalt & Paving Co., Lima after 36 years of service. He was a 1961 graduate of Kalida High School as class valedictorian. Burky was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Lima. His other memberships included Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #1533, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie # 3615, both of Indian Lake. His hobbies included watching NASCAR, fishing, and spending with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 15, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Kent Kaufman officiating. The family will receive family & friends 4-7 p.m., Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shawnee Township Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com. In accordance with Ohio's current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved