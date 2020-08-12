CRIDERSVILLE — Donald E. "Burky" Birkemeier, 77, of Cridersville, died 5:05 a.m., Tues. Aug. 11, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Lima, the son of Raymond & Rita (Manele) Birkemeier, who preceded him in death. On Jan. 28, 1967, he married Connie L. Martz and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Christine A. (Richard) Meyer, Botkins, OH, Craig J. (Jennifer) Birkemeier, Wapakoneta, Chad T. (Kimberly) Birkemeier, Cridersville, 8 grandchildren, Kyle (Heidi) Meyer, Kayla (Michael) Buchanan, Aaron Birkemeier, Austin Birkemeier, Haley Birkemeier, Ashley Birkemeier, Alayna Birkemeier, & Braydon Birkemeier, 2 great grandchildren, Charlie & Theo Meyer, siblings, John Birkemeier, Kalida, OH, Jean (John) Herman, Ottoville, OH, Judy (Dennis) Bendele, Kalida, OH, Nancy Goedde, Kalida, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Curt J. Birkemeier.

Burky retired as supervisor with Lima Asphalt & Paving Co., Lima after 36 years of service. He was a 1961 graduate of Kalida High School as class valedictorian. Burky was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Lima. His other memberships included Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #1533, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie # 3615, both of Indian Lake. His hobbies included watching NASCAR, fishing, and spending with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 15, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Kent Kaufman officiating. The family will receive family & friends 4-7 p.m., Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shawnee Township Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com. In accordance with Ohio's current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.