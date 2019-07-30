WAYNESFIELD — Donald "Gene" Born Sr., 87, of Waynesfield, died peacefully Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 10, 1931 in LaRue to the late Glen Harley and Ethel (Kale) Born, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan (Malott) Born, they were married November 19, 1960 at the Methodist Church in Lafayette and she died October 6, 2009. He was also predeceased by a son: John Born, a grandson: Craig Paxson and a sister: Glenna Gamble.

Gene was a 1949 graduate of the LaRue High School. He had worked at the Ford Motor Company for 33 years, retiring in 1991. Gene was a lifetime member of the F & AM Ft. Amanda Lodge #706, which has merged with Lodge #205 in Lima.

He had built houses part time. Gene loved to travel. He was a huge Elvis and OSU Buckeye fan.

Surviving are his children: Paula (Ben) Gehle of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Donald (Loretta) Born Jr. of Waynesfield and Darren Born of Findlay

Grandchildren: Nicholas Gehle, William, Christopher, Taylor, David and Matthew Born and great grandchildren: Addison, Seth and Aiden Gehle, Jade Born and Justin Newland

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Kathy Herr will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Assn. 1100 Dennison Avenue

Columbus, OH 43201

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com