BLUFFTON — Donald "Don" H. Burkholder, 87, passed away November 13, 2019, at 10:46 pm at Willow Ridge - Frieda House, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born October 28, 1932 in Bluffton, OH, to Hiram and Martha (Augsburger) Burkholder who both preceded him in death. On October 8, 1954 he married Dorothy (Hardwick) Burkholder who survives in Bluffton, OH.

Don graduated from Bluffton High School in 1950. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army and served as a Medic in the Korean War. Don worked for Triplett, Steinman Lumber, Ex-Cello, and retired from Reichenbach Lumber in 1985. He was a member of Ebenezer Mennonite Church, where he was very active. Don was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and the Chairman of one of the Building Committees. Don cherished his wife Dorothy, loved his children and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy Burkholder of Bluffton, OH, children, Debra (Lynn) Lehman of Pandora, OH, Dennis (Karla) Burkholder and Denise (Robert) Thompson of Bluffton, OH. Grandchildren, Chad (Anna) Burkholder, Craig (Danielle) Burkholder, Curt (Victoria) Burkholder, Karna (Andrew) Marquart, Krista Lehman, Jessica (Tyler) Latham all of Bluffton, OH, and Kaitlin (Fiancé Taylor White) Thompson of Nappanee, IN. Great - Grandchildren, Cole and Aubrey Burkholder, Kinze and Mason Burkholder, Averie and Taylor Marquart, Jack and Kace Latham all of Bluffton, OH. Sisters, Joan Dailey and Jean Reichenbach of Bluffton, OH.

He is preceded in death by his brother, David Burkholder, sister-in-law, Mildred Burkholder, brothers-in-law, James Dailey and Paul Reichenbach.

Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Chiles - Laman Funeral Homes, Bluffton Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Pastor Richard Potter will officiate the service.

A private burial will be in Ebenezer Mennonite Cemetery with military rites provided by the United States Army.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Ebenezer Mennonite Missions Fund and Samaritan's Purse.

