PANDORA — Donald K. Burry, 77, passed away May 27, 2020 at his residence. Don was born April 12, 1943 in Bluffton to the late Arthur and B. Eileen (Fralick) Burry. He married Mary Ann Schaffner on July 20, 1963 and they were divorced. He later married Lana Mabry on April 18, 1998. Don was a 1961 graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School. He retired from the Village of Pandora where he worked in maintenance. Don was a 20 plus year member of the Riley Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Columbus Grove Archery Club, Tri-State Gun Collectors, NRA and the Leipsic Hunting and Fishing Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traditional archery and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Lana Burry of Pandora; two daughters, Kim (Dave) Reese of Pandora, Kris (Steve) Reed of Van Wert; a step-daughter, Lesley (Duncan Kendall) Bodemann of Lexington, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Amber (Derrick) Lee, Anna Reese, Matthew Bidlack, Nathan Bidlack; two great-grandchildren, Cora and Kyler Lee; four nieces and nephews, Rob Emerson, Lisa Emerson, Jodi Parker, Dave Emerson and five great nieces/nephews. Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Emerson, Janice Burry; his step father, Norbert Wiechart and a step sister, Nancy Kill. Don's wish was for family and friends to gather and share a meal together. Please join the family for an informal celebration of his life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Arthur-Lugibihl Community Center in Pandora, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.
Published in The Lima News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.