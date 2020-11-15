LIMA — Donald M. "Don" Cary, age 90, entered his Heavenly home at 10:57 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Don was born January 2, 1930 in Lima, OH, to Jason A. Cary and Mary (Waller) Cary Spahr who preceded him in death. On January 31, 1951 he married the love of his life, Hilda M. (Rumsey) Cary who preceded him in death on January 11, 2018 after 66 wonderful years of marriage.

Don was a 1947 graduate of Lima South High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Don worked hard his entire life and retired in 1991 from Stedke Construction after 43 years of service. He was an extraordinary man who loved the Lord, never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a person in need. Don enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing horse shoes with the Horse Shoe Gang and he was an avid reader and wood carver. He was a loyal and dedicated member of the Crossroads Church of God for many years and had also belonged to the Lima Area Wood Carvers. Don especially loved and treasured his family and cherished the time spent with them.

He is survived by his daughter, Diana (Keith) Pickard of Lima; 7 grandchildren, Andrew (Beth) Warren, Melissa (Ellis) Cruz, Ryan Courtney, Kyle Warren, Chad Warren, Justin (Jessica McFarland) Courtney, Abigail Courtney; 8 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Gabriel, Emma, Mykaila, Cy, Lily, Cole and Gage; a sister, Connie Lowry and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Cary.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jaylene Warren and 2 brothers, Robert (Rosemarie) Cary and Lee Cary.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.