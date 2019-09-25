LIMA — Donald J. "Don" Christoff, Jr., 70, of Lima passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on June 16, 1949 in Lima to N. Jean (Nees) and Donald J. Christoff, Sr., who both preceded him in death.

Don was a 1967 graduate of Bath High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Miami University in 1972. He earned his master's degree of business administration in 1982 from the University of Dayton. He had been an accountant at Fruehauf Trailer Corporation, Delphos for more than 20 years.

He enjoyed collecting Lionel Trains and was an avid reader. He loved to decorate for the holidays and follow politics. Don had a dry sense of humor. He loved to watch football, especially his beloved Miami University Redskins.

Surviving are the love of his life for 49 years, Melanie Taylor of Lima; his cousin Laura (Nees) Moore of Perrysburg and numerous other cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m.

A private entombment will follow the service in the Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to at or to at .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.