CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Donald L. Clem, 101, was born on November 17, 1918 in Croton, OH and left us Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Brookdale Cape Coral Assisted Living Facility. His wife, Dorothy, preceded him in death on December 24, 2003. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother and sister. He is survived by a son, Donald L. Clem, Jr. and daughter, Barbara S. Meyer, both of Fort Myers, FL. He was a retired Postmaster from Harrod, OH. After moving to Fort Myers, he volunteered for 26 years with the Lee County Sheriff's Office. His wife, Dorothy, was right along his side until her death. During that time, they provided a multitude of services, from fingerprinting children to directing traffic. He retired from there at the age of 99. He loved every minute of that experience. Prior to Lima, he lived in Alexandria, OH, where he owned a hardware store and served as a volunteer fireman. He was a very large part of that community. Service will be Wednesday, September 9th at 11am with visitation at 10:30 at Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral, FL.