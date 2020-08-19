Donald Dahlke

LIMA — Donald " Duck " Dahlke, 95, was welcomed into heaven at 5:17 am on Monday, August 17, 2020, at The Springs of Lima. Donald was born February 12, 1925, along with his twin sister Donna Craig, in Chardon, Ohio to Theodore L. & Genevieve Manzler Dahlke who have all preceded him in death.

On May 14, 1944, in Tampa, Florida, Donald married his loving wife Betty Jean Wiesenmayer. They met at the Lima roller rink, when he knocked her down, supposedly by accident, and until her passing on May 7, 2018. They were married 74 years.

Donald was a U. S. Air Force pilot in WWII. Staff Sgt. Dahlke was a turret-ball gunner and an assistant radio operator on the B-17 bomber with the 15th Air Force. He flew 54 bombing missions over Europe. His plane was shot down once over Austria, the crew was rescued by the allies. He was stationed in Italy and proudly served his country from April 1943 thru October 1945.

On returning home from the war he went back to working at Pangles Master Markets, where he had started working at age 11. After retiring from Pangles, he went to work for Hobart for a few years. He then worked at Shawnee Alliance Church, where he officially retired at the age of 87.

He was a handy man and he built 4 of his own homes. Donald & Betty enjoyed many years of fishing and camping. He was a member of Shawnee Alliance church since 1971, were he served in various roles, including serving at Wednesday night fellowship meals alongside his wife for many years.

He is survived by his son, Jeff (Beth) Dahlke of Indianapolis, IN his daughter Rebecca (Jim) Maeder of Mt. Pleasant, WI.; grandsons, Connor and Chandler Dahlke, Ryan Maeder and his grand puppy Tyra S. Maeder. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Everett Dahlke & Ted Dahlke and three sisters, Arline Daly and Dorothy Schafer and his twin sister Donna Craig.

Donald was a hardworking, honest, godly man. He loved life and tried to live it to the fullest. He is now in heaven with his wife and so many of his family and friends who were waiting for him. He is now, as he always said, "terrific " !!

Funeral service will begin at 11 AM, Tuesday, August 25th at Shawnee Alliance Church. Dr. Daniel Messner will be officiating. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tuesday afternoon, with military rites by V. F. W. POST 1275. The family will receive friends at Shawnee Alliance Church from 10AM to 11AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Alliance Church. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com