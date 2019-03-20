LIMA — Donald "Don" E. Dombrowski, 81, passed away on March 12, 2019, at 2:23 pm, at his residence.

Donald was born May 25, 1937 in Detroit, MI, to Edward and Mary (Czerniak) Dombroski who both preceded him in death.

Don graduated from St. Hedwig High School in 1955, where he was a star athlete. He graduated with a bachelors degree in Finance from the University of Detroit. He was also a sheriffs deputy for Wayne County in Detroit, MI before beginning his career at Ford Motor Company. He came to Lima as one of the plant managers in 1972, retiring after 38 years. Don loved to hunt; he was also a very graceful and savvy fisherman.

Don is survived by his close companion, Karen Quatman; children, Suzanne (Abe) Evon, Karen (Bob) Balduf, Diane Evon; siblings, Adrienne and Roberta; grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Kristian, Emily, MacKenzie; nieces, Sherry Lynn and Tammy; nephew, Terry.

Don is preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Mazur.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Father David Ross to officiate the service. A luncheon will follow at the Shawnee Country Club.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 :00AM to 1 :00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 1404 Goodale Blvd Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.