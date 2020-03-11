GLANDORF — Donald J. Ellerbrock, 90, of Glandorf died 2:58 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born January 8, 1930 in Glandorf to the late Charles and Frances (Deters) Ellerbrock. On November 25, 1954, he married Patricia M. Patterson. She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Survivors include four children: Charles (Lynn) Ellerbrock of Lima, Nancy Greve, John Ellerbrock and Amy Black all of Ottawa; seven grandchildren: Alana (Brad) Geddes, Alexandra (Tyler) Green, Ryan (Shawna Williams) Greve, Andrea (James Logan) Greve, Meagan (Alan) Brickner, Crystal Black and Brady Black; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tom Greve; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Black; a great-grandson, Logan Brickner; and his ten siblings: Carolus Ellerbrock, Arthur Ellerbrock, Laverne Ellerbrock, Richard Ellerbrock, Mildred Heckman, Bertha Ellerbrock, Myrtle Ellerbrock, Irene Yaufman, Rita Wells and Julie Kidd.

Donald worked at Lima Truck and Storage until the company moved out of state and then retired from Scotlad Foods, formerly of Lima. He was a 1948 graduate of Glandorf High School and a US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and the Ottawa American Legion. Don enjoyed farming, raising Belgium horses and Hereford Cattle and was an amateur carpenter. He loved the Boston Red Sox. Don and Pat loved to go to the Kewpee and traveling to Branson, MO.

Funeral mass for both Don and Pat will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be private. Arrangement are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Foundation.

