LIMA — Donald Eugene Farler, 89, entered the presence of the Lord, at 2:04 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence in Lima, Ohio.

Donald was born on August 14, 1931, in Hillsboro, Ohio, to the late Henry Farler and Florence (Nichols) Farler. On April 12, 1952, in Jackson Center, Ohio, he married Mona Lou (McLaughlin) Farler who preceded him in death on April 19, 2003.

Donald worked several occupations through his life and ended up retiring at Chiefs Supermarkets as a Meat Cutter. He served in the United States Army. Sergeant Farler, who joined the 2nd in June 1952, served as a motor sergeant in Medical Company, 38th Infantry Regiment, and was awarded the Combat Medica Badge and U.N. and Korean Service Ribbons. He entered the Army in October 1951 and received this basic training at Ft. Riley, Kans. He served in the Second Infantry Division from 1951 to 1953. He loved playing

his guitar and country music and he especially loved his family. He also had a love, passion and ability with horses.

He is survived by seven sons, Thom (Marlene) Ryan, Donald Kerr Farler, of Lima, OH, Christopher D. (Kathy) Farler, of Chillicothe, OH, David Scott (Shelly) Farler, of Lakeview, OH, Brian E. Farler, of Lima, OH, James E. (Jenny) Farler, of Lima, OH and Bill T. (Angela) Farler, of Lima, OH, two daughters, Lori (John) Daley, of Lima, OH and Tonya Sue Gibson, of Lima, OH; thirty-four grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Pauline Blackburn The family will receive friends from 4-8 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 and Thursday, December, 3, 2020 from 10- 11 A.M.at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin 11:00 A.M. on December 3, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Compton will officiate.

Interment will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donors Choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.