Donald Fleming

ADA — Donald "Don" Fleming, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Don was born on February 9, 1943 in Liberty Township, Hardin County to Clarence and Geneva (Reichenbach) Fleming. He married Connie Fleming on June 19, 1976 and he raised two sons – Mark and Steve Browne.

He retired from the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative after 22 years. Over his career, he also worked for Agro Sytems and the Ada Farmers Exchange Company. He was an active member of Ada First United Methodist Church where he served on various committees. He served as a Council Member on the Ada Village Council for 39 years. Other civic activities included Treasurer of the Farmers & Merchants Picnic, 4-H Advisor and a member of the Hardin County Republican Central and Executive Committees.

Don loved ballroom dancing, farming, attending plays and concerts, and being a proud grandfather. He had a passion for International Harvester farm equipment, playing euchre and dominoes and watching Westerns. He was caring, had a quick wit and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe on group tours with Connie.

Don is survived by his wife of 44 years Connie, his son Steve Browne and his wife Debbie and grandchildren Melanie and Josh Browne, his son Mark Browne and his wife Kathi and grandchildren Aaron, Noah and Adam Browne and his wife Laurin. He is also survived by his brother Ron Fleming and his wife Nancy, and three sisters Margery Spar, Carol Wince and Virginia Theis along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Don was preceded in death by his father Clarence, his mother Geneva, his step-mother Anna, and his sisters Janice Kirkpatrick, Mary Ann Jordan and brothers-in-law Ralph Spar, George Wince and Richard Jordan.

Don's wish was to donate his body to Wright State University Medical School. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Ada Public Library, 320 North Main Street, Ada, OH 45810 or the Ada First United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Ada, OH 45810. Condolences may be shared to the family at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.