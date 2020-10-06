1/1
Donald Fleming
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ADA — Donald "Don" Fleming, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Don was born on February 9, 1943 in Liberty Township, Hardin County to Clarence and Geneva (Reichenbach) Fleming. He married Connie Fleming on June 19, 1976 and he raised two sons – Mark and Steve Browne.

He retired from the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative after 22 years. Over his career, he also worked for Agro Sytems and the Ada Farmers Exchange Company. He was an active member of Ada First United Methodist Church where he served on various committees. He served as a Council Member on the Ada Village Council for 39 years. Other civic activities included Treasurer of the Farmers & Merchants Picnic, 4-H Advisor and a member of the Hardin County Republican Central and Executive Committees.

Don loved ballroom dancing, farming, attending plays and concerts, and being a proud grandfather. He had a passion for International Harvester farm equipment, playing euchre and dominoes and watching Westerns. He was caring, had a quick wit and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe on group tours with Connie.

Don is survived by his wife of 44 years Connie, his son Steve Browne and his wife Debbie and grandchildren Melanie and Josh Browne, his son Mark Browne and his wife Kathi and grandchildren Aaron, Noah and Adam Browne and his wife Laurin. He is also survived by his brother Ron Fleming and his wife Nancy, and three sisters Margery Spar, Carol Wince and Virginia Theis along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Don was preceded in death by his father Clarence, his mother Geneva, his step-mother Anna, and his sisters Janice Kirkpatrick, Mary Ann Jordan and brothers-in-law Ralph Spar, George Wince and Richard Jordan.

Don's wish was to donate his body to Wright State University Medical School. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Ada Public Library, 320 North Main Street, Ada, OH 45810 or the Ada First United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Ada, OH 45810. Condolences may be shared to the family at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada - Ada
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45810
419-634-2936
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 6, 2020
Connie and family,

Just to let you know how sorry I am. My prayers are with all of you. God Bless. Connie Klima
Constance L Klima
Friend
October 6, 2020
Seems like a great guy to us with ADA ties. I knew another great Don Fleming, but he was an IH pro with public health service.. Go ADA bulldogs!
Garth Peterson
October 6, 2020
Connie, Ron & Nancy...I am so sorry for your loss. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Prater
Friend
October 6, 2020

We offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family during this difficult time. He served 39 years on Ada Council which shows his dedication to the Ada Village. We will certainly miss his positive influence on our lives.
Robert and Jill Simmons
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved