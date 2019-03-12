VAN WERT — Donald Norbert Friemoth, 85, of Van Wert, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home. He was born November 15, 1933 in Delphos, Ohio, the son of Frank and Margaret (Rahrig) Friemoth, who preceded him in death. On April 25, 1959, he married Irene (Koester) Friemoth, who survives.

Donald is also survived by his children, Michael Friemoth and Timothy (Melissa) Friemoth of Van Wert and Linda (Michael) Hawk of Rockford; five grandchildren, Shae Friemoth, Skyler Friemoth, Haley Hawk, Nicholas Hawk and Zachary Hawk.

Donald was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Debra and Diane; brothers, Eugene, Melvin, Elmer and Louis; sisters, Rita Kesler and Lucille Allen.

Donald was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School. He served in the military from November 1954 - November 1956. He was a licensed Professional Land Surveyor for the state of Ohio since 1963. He has worked for the Van Wert County Engineer's Office, Defiance City Engineer's Office and Paulding County Engineer's Office. He was a self employed surveyor since 1991. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars 5803, American Legion Post 178, Van Wert Bowling Association (Hall of Fame member), Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio, St. Mary of the Assumption Church and Knights of Columbus Council 6034.

Donald will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, great Dad and Grandpa, and he possessed unending patience.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert with Father Stan Szybka and Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors by the Combined Honors Unit of VFW Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7:30 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, and 1 hour (9:00 to 10:00 am) prior to the funeral at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. There will be a Rosary Service Thursday at 7:30 pm at the funeral home.

Preferred Memorials are to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, St. Vincent dePaul Society and the American Legion.

