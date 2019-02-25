FOSTORIA — Pastor Donald Ray Goodwin Jr., 73 of Fostoria, Ohio was transferred Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Elwood, Indiana to Donald & Maxine (Mallard) Goodwin Sr. He married Janice McGregor on June 18, 1966 in Lima, Ohio.

Surviving is wife Janice Goodwin of Fostoria, daughters Mary (Tom) Vestal of Muncie, Indiana, Mellany (Daryl) Daugherty and Tammie (Shane) Steinhour both of Findlay, sisters Phyllis Goodwin of Palmyra, TN, Jacqueline Westberry of FL, grandchildren Amber, Brian, Clarissa, Garrett, Brandon, Brittany, Samuel, Noah & Gideon, great grandchildren Donavyn, Milynda, Layne, Amaris, Soren, Merah, Slade & Lynnox.

He is preceded by his parents, sister Mary Jane Goodwin, brothers Phillip, Ronald & Tommy Goodwin.

Don retired in 2014 as a Pastor. He starting pastoring in 1969 in West Lafayette, OH, also at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lima, Ohio, Faith Tabernacle Church in Fostoria and the Fostoria Church of God. Pastor also worked part time for Paul Cole motors and the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home both in Fostoria.

He attended high school in Elwood, Indiana He received his ministry studies in Lima, Ohio and was taught by his mentors Dr. Jake Holbrook, Dr. William D. Cox and his friend & Pastor Dr. Terry McBeath. Don was a member of the Upper Room Church of God, Findlay. He was the Chaplain for the Fostoria Police and Fire Departments for 20 years, Honorary member of the Fostoria VFW, former director of the Northern Ohio Southwestern Indian Ministries.

Celebration of Life services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Upper Room Church of God 520 Bigelow Ave. Findlay, OH 45840 with the Bishop Terry McBeath officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio and Thursday from 9-11 prior to services at the church. Committal services will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the 2nd floor CCU at Blanchard Valley and the staff of Bridge Hospice, Dr. Masood & Dr. Michael Badik. Also his special nurses Michelle and Amber, also to Charlene "Charlie Brown" and Vince "Vinny" for going above and beyond.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or the .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.