ST. MARYS — Donald K. Hauenstein, 89, died at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. The Rev. Sean Wilson will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Otterbein St. Marys and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home, Wapakoneta.