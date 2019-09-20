FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Donald "Donnie" Allen Hedrick Jr., 40 years old, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 16th, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Donnie was born to Donald Allen Sr.(deceased) and Kathleen Rae (Garee) Hedrick on March 17th, 1979 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father in February of 2018. Kathy and Donnie shared a very special mother and son bond that can never be broken. Donnie was a loving, caring and devoted son to his mother.

Donnie grew up in Lima, Ohio and graduated from Elida High School. His childhood was filled with love and most importantly it was filled with family. The Garee family was a large supportive and close-knit family. Growing up he was very close with his grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. Those family members that have preceded him in death and welcomed him into heaven with open arms were his cousins: Freddie D. McDaniel, Jeremy Hedrick, Jacob Garee, Isabella Rose, grandparents: Robert and Loraine Garee, Chuck Hedrick, and his uncle, Robert A. Garee.

Family was something that he valued and cherished. He moved to Lancaster, Ohio where he carried this love for family over into raising his children Donald "D" Allen Hedrick III, 16 years old and Audrey Rae Hedrick, 14 years old. Donnie was a genuinely devoted family man and his children and mother were his world. He had a personality and charisma that you were drawn to. He loved spending time with his kids; coaching and watching Audrey play softball and spending time with D playing video games and exploring new places were his greatest loves.

Donnie earned his Bachelor of Criminal Justice and Associates Degree in Law Enforcement Technology from Ohio University. He had a passion for physical fitness and whole body health and wellness. He loved helping others achieve their fitness goals and this lead him to a career with GNC. He moved his family from Ohio and followed his career in Management with GNC to Florida last year.

Donnie was taken from his family far too young and he will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers and to help carry on Donnie's love, devotion, and support of his children we would like for any donations to be given in care of Kathy Hedrick.

Donnie will be at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Visitation is set for September 29th from noon to 6 pm. A Celebration of Life service for Donnie will begin at 6 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .