LIMA — Donald E. Heminger, 79, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born the son of Walter and Delores (Pugh) Heminger on October 18, 1939.

He was a 1957 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and was employed by Toledo Engineering for 40 years. Don was a member of Eagle's Post 370, Lima and Loyal Order of Moose Club, Lima. Don was an amazing man with a big heart. He was loving and kind, and quite humorous. He had a way of making us smile.

Don is survived by his significant other of 10 years, Diane Lewis of Lima, whom he adored, his bonus family, Pamela Ovelgonne, Jeff Jacobs of Lima, Gregory (Cheryl) Bowman of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Gary (Tammy) Lewis, and Craig Lewis all of Lima, Jennifer (Brian) Stechschulte of Delphos, Jamie Ovelgonne, Jessica (Erick) Hayes all of Lima, Gregory Bowman Jr., David (Brittney) Bowman, Deanna Bowman, all of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Eric (Sophia) Lewis, Sarah (Chris) Bleu all of Columbus, Amber (Dr. Joe) Giancarlo of Chicago, Thomas, Kassadee, Brian and Kaleb Stechschulte of Delphos, Hannah (Zach), Madalyn and Rheanna Schomber all of Elida, Jordyn, Reagan, Karsten and Oaklyn Hayes, of Lima, Taylor Bowman and Corrina Bowman of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Harper Lewis, Avery, Emma, Aiden and Nolan Bleu all of Columbus and Dylan Giancarlo of Chicago.

He was proceeded in death by Evan Joseph Lewis.

Missing their "daddy" are dogs Mylene Jane and Tana Marie.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m., at Herman-Veh Funeral Home, 319 West Madison Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431. Funeral Services will begin Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeffrey Ridenour will be officiating. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation-West Central.

