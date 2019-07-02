OTTOVILLE — Donald Joseph Herman, 79, of Ottoville, passed away Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 7, 1939 in Putnam County to the late Edwin and Theresa (Ruen) Herman. On May 11, 1963 he married Kathryn (Schmersal) Herman.

Donald is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn of Ottoville; his children, Margaret (Charles) Knueven of Ottoville, Virginia (Dan) Wehri of Kalida, Keith Herman of Ottoville, and Carolyn (Steve) Miller of Kalida; a sister, Frances Rhine of Lima; four brothers, Leo Herman of Ottoville, Carl (Doris) Herman of Ottoville, Ralph (Kay) Herman of Ottawa and John (Jean) Herman of Ottoville; five grandchildren, Ross (Libby) Knueven, Jeremy (Kacie) Wehri, Ashley (Brad) Niemeyer, Andy (Sarah) Miller, and Craig (Karri) Miller; and seven great-grandchildren, Kolton Knueven, Addisyn and Hudson Wehri, Danielle Niemeyer, Haley, Lillian and Clark Miller, and one on the way.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sister Rita Herman CPPS, and Edna (William) Greeley; a brother-in-law, Richard Rhine; and a sister-in-law, Helen Herman.

Donald was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the National Guard and the Immaculate Conception Church. Don and his wife, Kathryn, enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting IH wrenches, weaving rugs, selling them and visiting with people at craft shows. He planted sweet corn every year and shared it with everyone. Don dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Ottoville Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Jerry Schetter officiating. Don would prefer casual dress. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, everyone is invited to a celebration of Don's life.

Don's wishes were to have no floral memorials. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Putnam County Historical Society, or the Putnam County 4-H Endowment. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.