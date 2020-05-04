BLUFFTON — Donald Eugene Herr, 90 of Bluffton passed away on May 3, 2020 in the excellent care of the Willow Ridge – Betty House, Bluffton. He was born in Oak Harbor, Ohio on March 22, 1930 to the late Edgar & Ethel (Manahan) Herr. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1948. Don was the overall champion at the 1949 July 4th Harmon Field Centennial Rodeo. He proudly served as a Private 1st Class in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 and was a member of the American Legion. On March 18, 1956, Don married the love of his life, Mary Ann Basinger who survives in Bluffton. Don was an active Christ Follower who shared his faith as a member of the Beaverdam and Forest Park United Methodist churches. He was a member of the Beaverdam-Richland Volunteer Fire Department and President of the Bluffton High School Athletic Boosters. Don worked several years for Lennox in Lima, Ohio. He was a lifelong farmer and member of the Farm Bureau. Don retired after 30 years as a Bluffton letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He shared his passion of singing as a member of the LaFayette Grange Barber Shop, Master's Men, and King's Glory Gospel Quartets as well as being active in the Lima Bean and LaFayette Community Chorus'. Don will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. Don was an exceptional role model to his children, sharing his love of wood working and carpentry skills; helping in the building of each child's home. He took great joy in attending all events involving his children and grandchildren, who always knew where he was in the stands. His sense of humor and love of life will never be forgotten and his homemade bread baking skills will be dearly missed. Don is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Terry Numbers of Bluffton and her sons, Josh (Hope), Brad (Jenna), and Eric (Holly); Bob and Sharon Herr of Cairo and their children, Andy (Brooke), Rich, Brittany (Jacob Kline) and Tara, Mardy and Lisa Herr of Bluffton and their son, Sam, Jim and Robin Herr of Bluffton and their children, Amber (Ryan Miller), Brandon (Amanda), Jesse, and Katie, Jeremy and Tracie Herr and their daughters Briana, Jenna, Alyssa; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a brother Bill (Gloria) Herr of Bluffton. Don was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Sue Herr. A private memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton where military rites will be performed by the Hancock County Veteran's Squad. The service will be private due to the recommendations regarding public gatherings. However, a live streaming via Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Memorial Home, 410 W. Elm Street, Bluffton, Ohio 45817 or Forest Park United Methodist Church, 315 S. Collins Ave., Lima, Ohio 45804. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.