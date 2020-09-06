1/1
Donald Heuerman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW CLEVELAND — Donald E. Heuerman, age 88, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12:35 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by his children. He was born February 25, 1932 in New Cleveland, Ohio to John B. and Mary (Rump) Heuerman.

He is survived by one son: Randy Heuerman; three daughters: Shari (Gary) Rhine, Vicki (Larry) Hermiller, and Jan (Keith) Schroeder; eight grandchildren: Ashley (Jake) Wannemacher, Kyle (Sarah) Rhine, Jordan (Heather) Hermiller, Taylor Hermiller, Hunter (Tyler) Maag, Kylie (Ryan) Gilliland, Zachary Schroeder, and Morgan Schroeder; three great-granddaughters: Emma Rhine, Addilyn and Isabella Wannamacher; and one brother: Elmer (Vi) Heuerman.

Don was preceded in death by four brothers: Virgil, Leonard, Norbert, and Urban Heuerman; and one sister: Dorothy Heuerman.

Don worked at home on the family farm. He was employed at the Rusco Company, Pandora, Ohio, until their relocation. He then went to work for Verhoff Alfalfa Mills, Ottawa, Ohio, from which he retired. Don enjoyed planting and tending his garden, his lawn rolling service, feeding out cattle, and working on his tractors. He looked forward to Sunday drives, attending auctions, and visits from his children and grandchildren. Don was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland, Ohio and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Ottawa, Ohio.

There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland. Monsignor Singler will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Burial
church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved