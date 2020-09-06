NEW CLEVELAND — Donald E. Heuerman, age 88, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12:35 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by his children. He was born February 25, 1932 in New Cleveland, Ohio to John B. and Mary (Rump) Heuerman.

He is survived by one son: Randy Heuerman; three daughters: Shari (Gary) Rhine, Vicki (Larry) Hermiller, and Jan (Keith) Schroeder; eight grandchildren: Ashley (Jake) Wannemacher, Kyle (Sarah) Rhine, Jordan (Heather) Hermiller, Taylor Hermiller, Hunter (Tyler) Maag, Kylie (Ryan) Gilliland, Zachary Schroeder, and Morgan Schroeder; three great-granddaughters: Emma Rhine, Addilyn and Isabella Wannamacher; and one brother: Elmer (Vi) Heuerman.

Don was preceded in death by four brothers: Virgil, Leonard, Norbert, and Urban Heuerman; and one sister: Dorothy Heuerman.

Don worked at home on the family farm. He was employed at the Rusco Company, Pandora, Ohio, until their relocation. He then went to work for Verhoff Alfalfa Mills, Ottawa, Ohio, from which he retired. Don enjoyed planting and tending his garden, his lawn rolling service, feeding out cattle, and working on his tractors. He looked forward to Sunday drives, attending auctions, and visits from his children and grandchildren. Don was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland, Ohio and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Ottawa, Ohio.

There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland. Monsignor Singler will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

