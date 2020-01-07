LIMA — Donald Leroy Hipsher, age 87, went home to the Lord at 4:43 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Donald was born June 17, 1932 in Spencerville, OH, to the late Vernon and Leona (Coil) Hipsher Sr. On August 23, 1960 he married Mary H. (Miller) Hipsher who preceded him in death on January 18, 2001.

Donald attended Spencerville High School and then enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served in the Korean War. Donald was a master mechanic, specializing in diesel trucks. Donald especially enjoyed visiting relatives in Kentucky and camping and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Terenia Shaeffer of Lima; two grandchildren, Dylan L. Hinkelman of the Marines in North Carolina and Hannah Shaeffer of Lima; two sisters, Judy Thompson and Donna Green both of Lima; two brothers-in-law, Arnold Miller of Topeka, IN, John (Jewell) Miller of Wapakoneta and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Hipsher of Lima and Tammy Brewer of LeGrange, IN.

He is preceded in death by an infant son, David Wayne Hipsher; three brothers, Ronald "Ron" Hipsher, Vernon L. Hipsher Jr., Ted Hipsher; three sisters, Darlene Sue Hipsher, Barb Miller, Betty Lou Kramer; six brothers-in-law, Millard Green, Roger Thompson, Joe Kramer, Lawrence Miller, Robert Miller Sr. and Mike Miller and three sisters-in-law, Betty Hipsher, Clara "Pee Wee" Robinson and Louise Robertson.

Memorial services will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Chaplain Herb Wilker will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Ridge Township Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Mercy Health - St. Rita's Hospice, 959 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

