KALIDA — Donald P. Hoffman, 81, of Kalida died 5:26 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf. He was born May 26, 1937, in Union Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Alfred and Rosalia (Siebeneck) Hoffman. On November 27, 1965, he married Mary Lou Fortman and she survives in Kalida.

Other survivors include four children: Dennis (Darla) Hoffman of Lima, Patrick (Mary Beth) Hoffman of Upper Arlington, Julie (Joe) Racan of Dublin and Karen (Mark) Kohls of Marysville; twelve grandchildren: Katherine, Nicholas, Emily and Alyssa Hoffman, Max and Leah Hoffman, Joe, Adeline and Lauren Racan, Neil, Abigail and Sean Kohls; and six siblings: Kathleen (Kenneth) Ellerbrock of Kalida, John (Sharon) Hoffman of Alpharetta, GA, Janet (John) Smith of Lima, Eugene (Barb) Hoffman of Beavercreek, Norbert (Pam Mason) Hoffman of Sarasota, FL and Alfred (Ruth) Hoffman, Jr. of Kettering; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hoffman of Ft. Wayne, IN.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Dennis Hoffman; and a sister, Ann Hoffman.

Don taught at Coldwater Elementary School and then at Kalida High School. He farmed full time since 1979. He was a US Army Veteran. Don was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Holy Name Society and the Kalida Knights of Columbus.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kalida Elementary Library or to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com