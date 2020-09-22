1/1
Donald Hooker
1937 - 2020
LIMA — Donald G. Hooker, age 82, passed away September 19, 2020, at 10:47 pm, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Donald was born December 4, 1937 in Paulding, Ohio, to Earl Smith Hooker and Loretta Zuriah (Lighthill) Hooker, both of whom preceded him in death. He served in the United States National Guard and then worked at the Ford Assembly Plant in Lima for many years, where he eventually retired in 1989. He greatly enjoyed watching many different sports; especially baseball, football, and basketball. He was a dedicated follower of Christ, and enjoyed few things more than spending time in fellowship with his church friends and listening to good worship music. Above all else, Donald cherished his friends and family. This is especially the case with his twin brother Ronald, with whom he had an inseparable bond. Donald was an exceptional and beloved man, and he will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: his brother, Ronald Jon Hooker; his sister-in-law Melba Hooker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: parents, Earl and Loretta Hooker; siblings; John Hooker, Helen Klink, George Hooker, Garland Hooker, James Hooker, Gerald Hooker, Dale Hooker, Charles Henry Hooker, William Hooker, David Hooker, Betty Metcalf, and Roger Hooker.

The family would also like to express their gratitude for all of the friends, family, and members of Lima Community Church who were so very kind and helpful to Donald.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 am, on Saturday September 26, 2020, at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel.

Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Visitation will take place from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m., on Friday September 25, 2020, also at the Eastside Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to WTGN FM Radio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
26
Burial
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
