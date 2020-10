CELINA —Donald L. Hoying, 94, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Burial will follow at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina.