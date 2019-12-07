GLANDORF — Donald A. Jostpille, 86, of Glandorf, Ohio peacefully passed away at 11:45 A.M., Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Meadows of Ottawa, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 25, 1932, in Glandorf to the late Sylvester and Anna (Kohls) Jostpille. On June 20, 1959, he married Patricia Schroeder and she survives in Glandorf. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2019.

Also surviving are three children: Jeff Jostpille of Glandorf, Jane (Jeff) Siefker of Dublin, Ohio, Jennifer (Don) Horstman of Glandorf; seven grandchildren: Logan Siefker, Karli Siefker, Kendra Siefker, Luke Siefker, Erica Horstman, Emilee Horstman and Derek Horstman.

Donald was a graduate of Glandorf High School, class of 1950, He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He began work with his father as a carpenter during his early teen years and later worked for Dan Schroeder of Kalida. Donald was a builder of homes and an accomplished cabinet maker. He continued the noble profession into his 70's working with one of his long-time co-workers, Bob Verhoff of Glandorf.

Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 63, Ottawa and the Ottawa Eagles. He served several terms at St. John the Baptist Parish Council as well as being an usher and distributer. He also spent several years as the Ottawa Township

Zoning Inspector.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion and . Visitation will be from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday and 9:30 A.M. until time of service Tuesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture at 1:45 P.M and a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Monday.

Memorials may be to Putnam County Hospice.

