CAIRO — Donald W. "Don" Kiracofe, 87, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora, Ohio. He was born on September 29, 1932, in Lima, Ohio, to Harry and Ada (Risser) Kiracofe. They both preceded him in death. On May 1, 1955, he married Mary Ellen Brenneman, she preceded him in death on November 18, 2014. Don was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. He had worked for the Bluffton Stone Quarry, from which he retired. He was a member of the Cairo United Methodist Church, the Cairo Sportsman Club and he played on the Cairo men's slow pitch softball team. He enjoyed coon hunting, with the dogs that he raised and trained. The entire family all enjoyed fishing and the great times that they had at their cottage in Michigan. And, we can't forget how very much he liked to play euchre. Surviving is his daughter, Rose E. McOwen; four grandchildren, Aaron (Christina) McOwen, Nicole (Brian) Wingate, Holly McOwen and Sarah McOwen; and five great grandchildren, Kylee, Kaiden, Bella, Landen and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Carolyn Kiracofe, his son, William Kiracofe; and his son in-law, Robert "Bob" McOwen. Friends may call on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, from 11:00 am until time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Cairo Eastside Cemetery. If you choose to attend the visitation or funeral, please use a face mask and practice social distancing. The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Don, and go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, to share a memory and/or your condolences. Memorial contributions to Cairo United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
