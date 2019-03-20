DEFIANCE – Donald William Krumel, 95, died peacefully at 8:05 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, surrounded by his family. He resided at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, since 2013. Prior to 2013, Mr. Krumel was a long-time resident of Defiance.

Mr. Krumel was born on March 16, 1924, in Defiance County to Joseph and Margaret Krumel. He married Helen Rose (Mack) Krumel on October 28, 1950. She preceded him in death in 2013. They were married 63 years.

Mr. Krumel is survived by seven children, Mary (Stanley) Tumbleson of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Charles (Beverly) Krumel of London, Ohio, James (Mary Beth) Krumel of Lima, David (Lucinda) Krumel of Defiance, Diane (Sam) Affrin of Tuscon, Arizona, Matthew (Denise) Krumel of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Marilyn (Stephen) Weber of Sylvania; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Krumel and Fred (Carmen) Krumel; a sister-in-law, Betty Krumel; a brother- and sister-in-law, Jonas and Marge Mack; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Blake Krumel; a brother, Paul Krumel; a sister-in-law Florene Krumel; and brothers- and sister-in-laws, Wilbur and Dolores Mack and Bob and Agnes Mack.

Mr. Krumel grew up during the Depression on a farm near Ayersville, where he graduated from high school. He served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He worked 43 years at Dinner Bell Foods. He was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Defiance. Mr. Krumel was proud to profess he voted in every election for the past 72 years.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Defiance, with the Rev. John Stites officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance, with a Rosary being said at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rosary Care Center or Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania.