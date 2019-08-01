LIMA — Donald Lee Layman, 67 of Lima, passed away July 31, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Don was born October 2, 1951 in Lima, to Paul and Helen (Bowman) Layman, who preceded him in death. Don graduated from Elida High School and from Lima Tech with an associate degree in computer programming. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family; he never met a stranger. Don is survived by his sister, Marcine (Darrell) Long; brother, Robert (Jane) Layman; nephews, Mark (Cindy) Long, Brad (friend, Teresa) Long, Phil (Davina) Layman and Eric (Kelly) Layman; nieces, Kimberly Long and Melissa Long; great-nephews, Zachary and Braden Long, Alex Long, Tyler, Hunter and Colin Rambin, Keagan, Preston and Tanner Layman and Quentin (Jess) Layman; great-niece, Whitney Layman; great-great-niece, Austyn Layman; dear friends, Tammy Petty and Tony Petty and many, many loving cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Layman. Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 10:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with the Home Brethren to officiate the service. Burial will be in Ash Grove Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM & 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.