CONTINENTAL — Donald "Don" Joseph Liebrecht, age 50, Continental, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1970 to Gene and Linda (Wilfong) Liebrecht.

Don is survived by his mother, Linda and four siblings: Vicki (Jeff) DeMuth of Miller City, Phil (Lori) Liebrecht of Miller City, Kay (Tony) Schroeder of Leipsic, and Carl (Jennifer) Liebrecht of Continental; 16 nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Nathan, Samantha, Travis, Derrick, Brandon (DeMuth); Chloe, Jayna, Nora (Liebrecht); Ashley, Kaytlynn, Peyton (Schroeder); Aubrey, Thomas, Emma, and Mathew (Liebrecht).

He was preceded in death by Gene Liebrecht, father; Edward Kohler, uncle, and Rita Wilfong, aunt.

Don was a 1989 graduate of Miller City High School and earned a Bachelor of Finance degree from the University of Dayton. He was a member and officer of UD's Sigma Nu Fraternity. He volunteered as a Big Brother for the Putnam County Big Brothers Big Sisters program. He owned and operated the Twisters Dairy Treat in Continental. He enjoyed traveling the country working various entrepreneurial businesses such as Fraternity Sportwear, Calendar Club & Go Games. Most recently he was employed at Mitec-Powertrain, Inc. in Findlay, OH.

Don enjoyed being outdoors, landscaping, skiing, cycling, and hiking at many national & state parks. He was also an avid investor and stock market analyzer. He loved his family and enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service at church. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Cuba, OH. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, face masks are required upon entering the church. The arrangements are under the direction of HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneral-home.com.