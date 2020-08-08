1/1
Donald Liebrecht
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CONTINENTAL — Donald "Don" Joseph Liebrecht, age 50, Continental, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1970 to Gene and Linda (Wilfong) Liebrecht.

Don is survived by his mother, Linda and four siblings: Vicki (Jeff) DeMuth of Miller City, Phil (Lori) Liebrecht of Miller City, Kay (Tony) Schroeder of Leipsic, and Carl (Jennifer) Liebrecht of Continental; 16 nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Nathan, Samantha, Travis, Derrick, Brandon (DeMuth); Chloe, Jayna, Nora (Liebrecht); Ashley, Kaytlynn, Peyton (Schroeder); Aubrey, Thomas, Emma, and Mathew (Liebrecht).

He was preceded in death by Gene Liebrecht, father; Edward Kohler, uncle, and Rita Wilfong, aunt.

Don was a 1989 graduate of Miller City High School and earned a Bachelor of Finance degree from the University of Dayton. He was a member and officer of UD's Sigma Nu Fraternity. He volunteered as a Big Brother for the Putnam County Big Brothers Big Sisters program. He owned and operated the Twisters Dairy Treat in Continental. He enjoyed traveling the country working various entrepreneurial businesses such as Fraternity Sportwear, Calendar Club & Go Games. Most recently he was employed at Mitec-Powertrain, Inc. in Findlay, OH.

Don enjoyed being outdoors, landscaping, skiing, cycling, and hiking at many national & state parks. He was also an avid investor and stock market analyzer. He loved his family and enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service at church. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Cuba, OH. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, face masks are required upon entering the church. The arrangements are under the direction of HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneral-home.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
at church.
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved