ELIDA — Donald M. "Matt" Marshall, age 65, suddenly passed away at 7:26 p.m. Friday, September 27,

2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Matt was born May 23, 1954 in Lima, OH, to the late Donald B. and Ann C. (Wukusick)

Marshall. On October 23, 1982 he married the love of his life, Janet L. (Hanf) Marshall.

Matt was a 1972 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He had been the Night

Manager at Clyde Evans Grocery Shoppe for 20 years, where he met his wife. He retired from

Save-A-Lot Vine Street in 2016 after 19 years as Manager. After retirement he worked part time

as Grounds Keeper at Tamarac Golf Course. Matt was an avid fan of the Lima Central Catholic

T-Birds. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and playing cards with his buddies. He

especially loved his family very much and enjoyed watching his grandson in all his sports.

Matt's legacy of giving lives on as an organ donor!

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janet L. Marshall of Elida, daughter, Sara (Cory) Pinks

of Bluffton; two sons, Paul Marshall of Cincinnati and James (Jillian) Marshall of Temperance,

MI; beloved grandson, Jacob Pinks; four brothers, Harry (Diane) Marshall of Elida, Stephen

Marshall, Kevin Marshall, Karl (Stacee) Marshall all of Lima; two sisters, Cathy (Bill) Brown

of Wapakoneta and Judy (Tom) Carter of Wapakoneta; mother-in-law, Nancy Hanf of Elida;

brother-in-law, Jim (Sue) Hanf of Bluffton and three sisters-in-law, Linda (Mike) Kriegel of

Easley, SC, Rose (Mark) Feison of Lima and Vickie (Denny) Pohlman of Delphos.

He is preceded in death by a Brother, Richard "Rick" Marshall and father-in-law, James B.

Hanf.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Charles

Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45805. Father Kent Kaufman will

officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 1 and from 9:30 - 10:30

am Wednesday, prior to the mass at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Central Catholic Scholarship Fund, 720 S.

Cable Road, Lima, Ohio 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.