Donald McGue

DELPHOS – Donald E. McGue, age 81, passed away Wednesday, October 21, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 23, 1938 to Donald and Eulitta (Schwinnen) McGue, who both preceded him in death. On February 13, 1960, he married Suzanne (Nichols) McGue, who survives in Delphos.

Don is also survived by a son, Pat (Stacie) McGue of Delphos; four daughters, Laura (Rob) Weber of Ft. Jennings, Lisa (Gary) Siefring of St. Henry, Lana (Matt) Mitchell of Delphos, and Jill (Derek) Dempsey of Delphos; a sister, Beverly (Roger) Stoltz of Sioux Falls, SD; fourteen grandchildren, Zach (Angie) Weber, Troy (Megan) Weber, Sean (Morgan) Weber, Emily (Tom Willis) Siefring, Chad (Shannon) Siefring, Kristin (Marcus) Bergman, Lindsey (Adam) Wisher, Casey (Annaliese) Lorenzen, Zachary Mitchell, Roman Mitchell, Olivia and Chloe Wieging, Sydnie and Josie McGue; and eleven great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Collin Wieging, and a great-grandson, Zachary Weber Jr.

Don was a 1956 graduate of Ft. Jennings High School. After graduation, Don was signed to play baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies (Tampa Tarpons) for 2 years. Don married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Nichols, in 1960. Don spent his adult life employed as a lead electrician for Conrail and a sales representative for Killbros. Don coached several sports at Delphos St John and served as the 5-6th grade basketball program director for 23 years. He also served terms as the Grand Knight of the Delphos Knights of Columbus and the Club President of Delphos Country Club. He also spent several years coaching Little League baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Don loved spending every minute with his family. He enjoyed family vacations, attending his children & grandchildren's activities and telling stories about the past. He had a great sense of humor and was beloved by so many.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Father Dennis Walsh will be officiating. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat of Lima or to St. John's Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.