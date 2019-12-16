Donald Merricle

LIMA — Donald 'Tony' Anthony Merricle, age 70 of Lima and formerly of Vaughnsville, passed Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born September 12, 1949 in Lima, Ohio to the late Donald Arthur and Mary Louise Martin Merricle. On December 6, 1989 he married Alice Mikesell Meyer, who survives in Lima.

Tony retired from Degen Excavating and was a member of the Eagles #370 of Lima and the .

He loved the outdoors, camping, and being on the water. Best of all, was his family and he dearly loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by 4 sons - Rob (Jenise) Merricle of Cridersville; Scott (Ashley) Merricle of Cridersville; Haedon (fiancee' Beth) Meyer of Columbus; Brandon Meyer of Delphos; 7 grandchildren - Marissa, Shiana, Keilara, Landyn, Zachary, Evelyn, Audrey; 3 great grandchildren - Kainen, Madelyn, and Evelyn; 3 brothers - Patrick (Aileen) Merricle of Wapakoneta; Thomas (Sue) Merricle of Sidney; Martin (Wilma) Merricle of Sidney; 2 sisters - Christine (Jerry, deceased) Rains of Cridersville; Norma (Jerry) Harshbarger of Waynesfield.

Services will begin 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Military rites will follow.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Food Bank.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
