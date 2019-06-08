ELIDA — Colonel Donald Emery Metzger, United States Air Force, Retired left this earthly realm peacefully on Friday May 25, 2019 in the loving arms of his daughters and family. He was born July 13, 1929 in Elida, OH.

Preceded in death by parents Jacob Emery and Yvonne Lucille Metzger of Elida, OH; and, his beloved wife Ginny - Virginia Crawford Metzger formerly of Panama City, FL. Survived by brother Willard and wife Betty Metzger of Elida, OH and sister Carol Sue and husband Roland Smith of Findlay, OH.

Also survived by daughters and their husbands: Cynthia Metzger and Michael Gilbert of Knoxville, TN; Mary and Luis Pérez of Colorado Springs, CO; and Judith and Chris Hudson of Niceville, FL.

Grandchildren: Colin Cunningham and wife Elizabeth of Los Angeles, CA, Cameron Cunningham and fiancé Crystal Haynes, and Chandler Cunningham of Nashville, TN, Olivia Pérez and fiancé Daniel Mastrodonato of Fort Collins, CO, Michael Pérez of Colorado Springs, CO, Adam Land and wife Monika currently with child of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Justin Shaw of Holt, FL, Noah Shaw of Niceville, FL, and Jonathan Hudson of Niceville, FL. Great grandson Liam Hudson of Niceville, FL and newborn great granddaughter Kato Elizabeth Cunningham of Los Angeles, born May 26, 2019.

Don Metzger inspires a legacy of intelligent good humored service and accomplishment in we who remain.

Pops was a four-year high school letterman in the class of 1948 at Gomer High School; Served in the United States Army during the Korean War; Graduated from the Ohio State University School of Dentistry; Served 25 years in the United States Air Force, achieving rank of full colonel - the youngest to do so at that time. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Distinction during his service in Vietnam. Colonel Metzger demonstrated that a strong mind and brave heart can be accompanied by great compassion through his work with children at the Kim Chau Orphanage in Vietnam during the war.

Colonel Metzger served as Dental Commander at Davis-Monthan AFB, Keesler AFB, and Tyndall AFB. Dr. Metzger D.D.S. established a private dental practice in Panama City, FL until enjoying an active retirement riding his Harley, fishing, traveling, and playing golf.

Often the first to say hello in a kindly fashion, Pops was a good friend to many. With excellent perception, a quick intelligent wit, and a deep infectious laugh, Pops was enjoyable company. He will be greatly missed.

The family extends much gratitude to Donald's personal caretakers and the staff while residing at Somerby in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast (www.givesacredheart.org) where he and his family received exceptional medical care and accommodations.

Colonel Donald Metzger USAF Retired will be interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

