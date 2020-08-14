Donald Michael

LIMA — Donald L. Michael, age 86, passed away August 14, 2020, at 2:06 am, at the Springview Manor Nursing Home. Don was born May 20, 1934, in Lima, OH, to Elmer and Lorraine (Sauer) Michael who preceded him in death. On April 9, 1977 he married Rosemary (Cira) Michael who survives in Lima.

Don was a 1952 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He then proudly joined the U.S. Marines and served his country during the Korean War from 1954-1957. Don had worked as a parts manager with the city of Lima in the street department from which he retired in 1999. He had previously worked for the Lima Ford Engine Plant for 12 years. Don was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Eagles Aerie #370 and the American Legion Post #96. Some of his interests included camping and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children: Rick L. Michael of Lima, OH, Patricia E. Truesdale of Paw Paw, MI, Rose E. Robinson of Lima, OH, Lori (Bob) Archer of Indianapolis, IN and Kelly (Miles) Conrad of Lima, OH, a brother, Charles "Chuck" Michael of Trussville, AL and a sister, Joan Deafendeffin of Bluffton, OH, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son in-law, Joseph Robinson, a sister in-law, Carolyn Michael and a brother in-law, Harold Deafendeffin.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Fr. David Ross. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marines and the VFW #1275.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 9-11 am at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.