OLMSTEAD FALLS, OH. — Donald Richard Miller, 82 of Olmsted Falls, passed away September 21, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living in Lima. Don was born September 3, 1937, in Cleveland, OH, to Henry and Mildred (Van Horn) Miller, who preceded him in death. On November 20, 1965, he married Jacquelyn (Knopf) Miller, who survives him in Lima. Don is a graduate of Parma Senior High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University. He worked in and later retired from the accounting division of Foseco. Don was an avid fisherman and traveler. He loved to spend time with his family. In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his son, Greg Miller; daughter, Cathy (Steve) Butler; granddaughter, Cayla Butler; grandson, Eric Butler; brothers, William (Carole) Miller, Robert (Judy) Miller and Clyde (Rita) Miller; sister-in-law, Anna Louise (Joe) Hardesty and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .